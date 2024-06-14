Three people seriously injured in crash on A82 near Fort William

Three people have been seriously injured in a crash near Fort William in the Highlands.

The collision involved three vehicles on the A82 near Carr’s Corner just before 7pm on Thursday.

These were a green Kia Stonic, a grey Citroen C3 and a black Audi A1.

The 67-year-old man driving the Citroen was taken by ambulance to the Belford Hospital in Fort William, while the 52-year-old female passenger was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

A 19-year-old woman who was driving the Audi was also taken to Belford Hospital.

The occupants of the Kia were uninjured.

Police said the 42-year-old woman who was driving the Kia was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

The road was closed for more than six hours following the crash.

Sergeant Ally Mackay, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances which led to this crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information to get in contact with us.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the collision.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3255 of June 13 2024.”