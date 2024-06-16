E-bike rider, 17, dies in hospital two weeks after collision with car

A 17-year-old e-bike rider has died in hospital two weeks after colliding with a car in Grangemouth.

Aaron McPherson was riding an e-bike when he collided with a small white hatchback car on Portal Road at about 11.45pm on Thursday May 30.

He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday June 15.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday June 11.

A second man, aged 18, was also arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further inquiry.

Aaron McPherson, 17, died in hospital two weeks after being involved in an accident (Police Scotland/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector David MacGregor said: “Our thoughts are with Aaron’s family and friends at this difficult time. We will continue to support them as our investigations progress.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to understand the full circumstances of this incident.

“We would like to thank the public for all their assistance with our investigation so far.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone with any information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 4450 of Thursday May 30 2024.