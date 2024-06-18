Driver killed and two passengers seriously injured in van crash

A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a road crash in Moray.

The crash, which involved a white Renault Trafic van, happened on the A941 Fogwatt to Elgin road near Longmorn at around 7.55pm on Monday.

Police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men aged 27 and 38 who were passengers in the van were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where their condition is described as serious but stable.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and all those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you can assist.

“If you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3387 of June 17.