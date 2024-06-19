Pandemic has led to drop in children’s participation in sport, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pandemic has led to drop in children’s participation in sport, report finds

By Press Association
The report looked a sport participation among Scottish children, and how it has changed since the pandemic (PA)
A generation of children in Scotland are at risk of losing out on the benefits of sporting activities following a significant drop in levels of participation during the pandemic, a report has warned.

The paper highlights analysis suggesting memberships of sports which take place indoors among youngsters dropped by 40% as a result of restrictions put in place to curb gatherings during the health crisis.

The research also found the number of sporting competitions held in Scotland involving under-18s remains well below pre-pandemic levels despite the country having long returned to normal since the outbreak.

The report is the result of a collaboration between the Observatory for Sport in Scotland and the Data for Children Collaborative, with research taking place over two years.

Both bodies are calling for a new strategy for children’s sport in Scotland to boost the number of youngsters participating in games and competitions.

They argue a central tenet of such a strategy should be a national survey of sporting life in Scotland, which would bring the country in line with peer nations.

The bodies also believe there is a pressing need for improved data on which policy and funding decisions are made after their research team found existing sources have a number of limitations.

The Observatory for Sport in Scotland project lead, Prof Dr Remco Hoekman, explained: “A lack of a robust and coherent sporting data infrastructure in Scotland means the evidence base on which
policy makers are being asked to make decisions is not as strong as it could be.”

The report also calls for more attention to be paid to the views of children and young people in the design of services.