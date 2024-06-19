Four men taken to hospital following incident on Edinburgh building site

Four men have been taken to hospital following an incident on a building site in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were alerted to the site on Rillbank Crescent shortly after 11am on Wednesday June 19.

Four ambulances, two special operations vehicles and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene, and police were also in attendance.

The four men were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have also been informed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.01am to attend an incident on Rillbank Crescent, Edinburgh.

“Four ambulances, two special operations response teams (SORT), and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene.

“Four patients were transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Wednesday, 19 June, 2023, we were called to a report of four men injured at a building site in Rillbank Crescent, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the four men have been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“Health and Safety Executive has been notified.”

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and making inquiries.”