Fans rejoice at 1-1 draw that keeps Scotland’s Euros hopes alive

Scotland fans faced an emotional rollercoaster as the national team secured a nervy 1-1 draw against Switzerland to keep alive hopes of progressing in the 2024 European Championship.
Tens of thousands of Scots travelled to the German city of Cologne to witness the Group A clash in the knowledge the team had to earn at least a point after their 5-1 drubbing against Germany in the opening game of the tournament.
Many more watched at home or in dedicated fan zones across Scotland, such as the Euro 2024 Fanpark in the Barras Art and Design Centre in Glasgow.
Scotland’s performance, which saw them take the lead through Scott McTominay in the 13th minute only to be pegged back by a stunning 26th-minute equaliser from Xherdan Shaqiri, earned a range of plaudits.
These included reaction from across the political spectrum, with First Minister John McSwinney posting on X, formerly Twitter, “Well played @ScotlandNT. Let’s keep the pressure on”, and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton posting: “Well done lads. That was more like it.”
Former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross had a similar message: “Much better from Scotland tonight, and some great chances to take all three points. Tartan Army were great – roaring the team on at every opportunity.”
Fans celebrated wildly following McTominay’s opening goal, which took a deflection from Fabian Schar before going in, only for the nerves to really set in after’s Shaqiri’s equaliser following a misplaced pass from Scotland’s Anthony Ralston.
Things became more tense as Switzerland had two goals narrowly disallowed and Scotland hit the post but the draw was seen as a positive result by many, even if some struggled to work out what it means for Scotland’s chances.
Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh was distinctly less optimistic though. “If we beat Hungary 11-2 and there’s a total eclipse and an outbreak of rabies in the Swiss dressing room before the Germany game, we can probably still qualify?” he posted on X.