Fans rejoice at 1-1 draw that keeps Scotland’s Euros hopes alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Fans rejoice at 1-1 draw that keeps Scotland’s Euros hopes alive

By Press Association
Scotland fans celebrated as the national team earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Switzerland (Jane Barlow/PA).
Scotland fans celebrated as the national team earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Switzerland (Jane Barlow/PA).

Scotland fans faced an emotional rollercoaster as the national team secured a nervy 1-1 draw against Switzerland to keep alive hopes of progressing in the 2024 European Championship.

Tens of thousands of Scots travelled to the German city of Cologne to witness the Group A clash in the knowledge the team had to earn at least a point after their 5-1 drubbing against Germany in the opening game of the tournament.

Many more watched at home or in dedicated fan zones across Scotland, such as the Euro 2024 Fanpark in the Barras Art and Design Centre in Glasgow.

Fans watch Scotland v Switzerland
Scotland fans gathered to watch the game at the Euro 2024 FanPark at the Barras Art and Design Centre in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s performance, which saw them take the lead through Scott McTominay in the 13th minute only to be pegged back by a stunning 26th-minute equaliser from Xherdan Shaqiri, earned a range of plaudits.

These included reaction from across the political spectrum, with First Minister John McSwinney posting on X, formerly Twitter, “Well played @ScotlandNT. Let’s keep the pressure on”, and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton posting: “Well done lads. That was more like it.”

Former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross had a similar message: “Much better from Scotland tonight, and some great chances to take all three points. Tartan Army were great – roaring the team on at every opportunity.”

Fans watch Scotland v Switzerland – UEFA Euro 2024
Scotland fans celebrate after Scotland’s Scott McTominay scores the opening goal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fans celebrated wildly following McTominay’s opening goal, which took a deflection from Fabian Schar before going in, only for the nerves to really set in after’s Shaqiri’s equaliser following a misplaced pass from Scotland’s Anthony Ralston.

Fans watch Scotland v Switzerland
There were some nervy moments as Switzerland had two goals disallowed (Jane Barlow/PA)

Things became more tense as Switzerland had two goals narrowly disallowed and Scotland hit the post but the draw was seen as a positive result by many, even if some struggled to work out what it means for Scotland’s chances.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh was distinctly less optimistic though. “If we beat Hungary 11-2 and there’s a total eclipse and an outbreak of rabies in the Swiss dressing room before the Germany game, we can probably still qualify?” he posted on X.