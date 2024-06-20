Ageing population linked to high proportion of single-person households

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ageing population linked to high proportion of single-person households

By Press Association
There were an estimated 2.54 million households in Scotland in 2023 (PA)
Scotland has the highest percentage of single-person households in the UK due to its ageing population, statistics show.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data published on Thursday shows there were an estimated 2.54 million households in total in 2023 – 14% more than 20 years ago.

There was a 0.8% increase in the number of households between 2022 and 2023, which was the highest annual growth rate since 2008.

The country’s ageing population is said to be driving the growth, as older people are more likely to live alone.

Census data for 2022 shows more than a third (37%) of Scottish households comprised one person living alone.

In 2021, the latest date for which census data is available for the rest of the UK, 30% of households in England were single person, 32% in Wales, and 31% in Northern Ireland.

Over the last 20 years, the number of households increased in every council area of Scotland, with the largest percentage increases in East Lothian (28%), Midlothian (27%) and the Orkney Islands (26%).

Of the 2.72 million dwellings in Scotland in 2023, 92,500 (3%) were vacant and 24,000 (1%) were second homes.

Sandy Taylor, head of household statistics at NRS, said: “These statistics show a continuation of the trends of rising numbers of households and more single-person households.

“A total of 930,000, or one sixth of the population, live alone. Scotland has the highest percentage of single-person households in the UK.

“The ageing population is driving this growth as older people are more likely to live alone.”