Home News Scotland

Boy, 17, charged after teenager on e-bike killed in crash

By Press Association
Aaron McPherson, 17, died in hospital about two weeks after the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
A 17-year-old boy has been charged following the death of a teenage e-biker rider in a two-vehicle crash.

The collision occurred on Thursday May 30 and involved an e-bike and a car on Portal Road, Grangemouth, at around 11.45pm.

Aaron McPherson, 17, who was riding the e-bike, was taken to hospital but he died on Saturday June 15.

Police said a 17-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with the incident and he is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

An 18-year-old man previously arrested over the incident has been released pending further inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector David MacGregor said: “Our thoughts remain with Aaron’s family and friends.

“Officers are offering support and keeping them updated as our investigation continues.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who have already come forward and would ask anyone else with information, who has not already spoken to police, to please do so.”

Anyone with any information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4450 of May 30.