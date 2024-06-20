Firefighters called to 40 deliberate fires every day last summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters called to 40 deliberate fires every day last summer

By Press Association
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said deliberate fires are drain on its resources (PA)
Fire crews dealt with more than 40 deliberate fires every day last summer, figures show.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warned of a “needless drain on resources” if the pattern repeats itself this summer.

Between June 1 and August 31 last year, 3,904 deliberate fires were recorded in Scotland – averaging 43 daily.

Of those, 694 involved a casualty or a rescue, or needed five or more fire services appliances to attend.

More than 3,200 incidents were classified as secondary fires, involving derelict buildings, unoccupied buildings, grassland or refuse.

Assistant chief officer David Lockhart, SFRS’s director of prevention, protection and preparedness, said: “Firefighters across Scotland were called to over 40 deliberate fires daily last summer, which is a needless drain on our resources.

A firefighter with a fire vehicle
Assistant chief officer David Lockhart said starting fires is ‘reckless and dangerous’ (PA)

“Most of these fires were secondary fires, involving derelict buildings, unoccupied buildings, grassland and refuse.

“In terms of derelict buildings in particular, these structures have the potential to cause great risk to members of the public, so please do not think of entering them for any reason.

“Deliberate fire-setting is not only reckless and dangerous but can divert SFRS resources away from genuine emergencies.”

The service works closely with Police Scotland and Fearless, a dedicated youth service of the charity Crimestoppers, to identify those responsible.

Lyndsay McDade, Fearless Scotland manager, said: “Deliberate fires are often started with no understanding of how quickly they can get out of hand, and cause not only significant damage but serious injury and risk to life.

“Fearless works closely with partner agencies, including SFRS, to reduce anti-social behaviour and deliberate fire-setting.

“If you know who is responsible for starting unsafe fires in your community, you can speak up to our charity 100% anonymously at Fearless.org. We can’t track your IP address or any contact details.”