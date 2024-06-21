Motorcyclist, 44, dies after crash involving lorry in Scottish Borders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist, 44, dies after crash involving lorry in Scottish Borders

By Press Association
A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Friday following a collision with an HGV in the Scottish Borders (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a lorry in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened on the A7 north of Stow at about 11.35am on Friday, and involved a blue Yamaha motorbike and a white Renault HGV.

Emergency services were called and the 44-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and all those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you can assist.

“If you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone who can help to call them on 101, quoting incident number 1287 of Friday June 21 2024.