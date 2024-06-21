Motorcyclist, 44, dies after crash involving lorry in Scottish Borders

A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a lorry in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened on the A7 north of Stow at about 11.35am on Friday, and involved a blue Yamaha motorbike and a white Renault HGV.

Emergency services were called and the 44-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and all those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you can assist.

“If you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone who can help to call them on 101, quoting incident number 1287 of Friday June 21 2024.