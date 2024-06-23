Fans gutted as Scotland exits Euro2024 after conceding goal in closing minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fans gutted as Scotland exits Euro2024 after conceding goal in closing minutes

By Press Association
Scotland fans were left disappointed following their Euro 2024 match against Hungary (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland have once again failed to make it through the first stage of a major footballing tournament after conceding a goal in the 100th minute of a crucial clash against Hungary in Euro 2024.

Fans were gutted when Kevin Csoboth fired the ball in the back of the net after a counter-attack in injury time that ended Scotland’s hopes of making it through to the knock-out stages of the contest.

Players had talked up their potential to make history by making it out of Group A ahead of tonight’s game in Stuttgart but ultimately failed to convert any of their limited chances on goal all evening.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney expressed sympathy for the team on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Heartbreaking end to the Euros for Scotland. Thanks to @ScotlandNT and our fans who gave it their all.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said much the same and also extended best wishes to Hungary’s striker Barnabas Varga, who was stretchered off the pitch after colliding with Scotland’s goalkeeper Angus Gunn and defender Anthony Ralston.

He said: “Heartbreak in Stuttgart but the team and the Tartan Army did us proud. Thoughts with Varga and hope he is okay.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Gutted. Another tournament ends for Scotland. While we didn’t get the results on the pitch – the Tartan Army were immense.”

Former First Minister and leader of the Alba Party Alex Salmond added: “The team gave everything they had and went out on their shields – it was not a great match but a truly great effort from @ScotlandNT.”