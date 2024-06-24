Two men charged more than a year after fatal crash

Two men have been charged following a crash more than a year ago that left a pedestrian dead.

The collision, which involved an off-road motorcycle, happened on Balmore Road, Glasgow, at about 6.15pm on Sunday February 12 in 2023.

David Gow, the 79-year-old pedestrian, died at the scene.

Police said that two men, aged 23 and 24, have been arrested and charged.

They were released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Paul Mellis, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Gow’s family and friends.

“Thank you to all who came forward with information following our appeal.”