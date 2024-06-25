Pedestrian killed in van crash

A 46-year-old pedestrian has been killed in a crash near Aberdeen.

The incident occurred on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven Road, at its junction with Nigg Way, at around 8.55pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and road closures were in place for about eight hours while investigations began into the crash, which involved a grey Ford Transit van and a 46-year-old woman pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but she later died.

The driver of the van was not injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman who died, as well as everyone involved.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or any drivers who were in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who has any information and who has not already spoken to police to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 4033 of June 24.