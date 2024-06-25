Inquiry should include focus on long Covid, nursing body tells Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry should include focus on long Covid, nursing body tells Swinney

By Press Association
The Royal College of Nursing in Scotland estimates 187,000 people in Scotland have long Covid (PA)
Long Covid has “forever changed” the lives of many nursing staff who worked during the pandemic and should be looked at as part of the ongoing public inquiry, a body that represents Scottish nurses has said.

In a letter to First Minister John Swinney, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Scotland said the scope of the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry should be broadened to include the condition, which it says is affecting a growing number of registered nurses and nursing support workers.

It said many nursing staff were “likely” infected with Covid-19 while at work as a result of inadequate protection and the failure to recognise how the virus was spread, and many of them are now living with the “physical and emotional pain” of long Covid.

RCN Scotland has also asked for the inquiry’s cut-off date of December 31, 2022 to be removed in respect of long Covid, to allow emerging evidence on the causes and consequences of the condition to be considered as part of the process of learning lessons and preparing for future pandemics.

A nurse puts on a protective apron
The RCN said nurses had ‘inadequate protection’ against Covid during the pandemic (PA)

Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland director, said: “We know many nursing staff are currently living with the effects of long Covid. They continue to suffer physical and emotional pain, which is impacting on all aspects of their daily lives.

“For many, working on the front line of the pandemic to care for others has resulted in them sacrificing their own health. Their lives have been forever changed and they are grappling not only with the physical impact of this illness but also the long-term financial insecurity that comes with not being able to work.

“Many nursing staff were likely infected while working due to the lack of adequate protection and the failure and delay in recognising how the virus was spread.

“Our members want the inquiry to be able to hear about the long-term impact this illness is having and to ensure that lessons are learned. We’re calling on the First Minister to extend the scope of the Scottish Covid Inquiry and revise the terms of reference to ensure the full picture can be considered.”

According to RCN Scotland, an estimated 187,000 people in Scotland, or 3.5% of the population, have self-reported long Covid, which it says make the illness a significant public health concern that meets the public interest test for inclusion in the inquiry’s terms of reference.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.