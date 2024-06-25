Family ‘heartbroken’ after ‘much loved’ dad killed in Fife car crash

A man who died after a car crash in Fife has been named by police.

Paul MacKenzie, of Inverkeithing, was involved in a crash on Wednesday June 19.

The 52-year-old was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf when the collision took place on the B981 at the junction on Clocklunie Road, between Crossgates and Inverkeithing, Fife.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of a much loved husband, father, brother and son.

“He will be missed always”.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw of Police Scotland added: “We continue to support Paul’s family at this difficult time and our investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“We would like to thank those witnesses who have spoken with officers already and continue to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage which may be able to assist our investigation to get in touch”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3103 of Wednesday, 19 June, 2024.