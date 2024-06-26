Four taken to hospital after fire in tenement building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four taken to hospital after fire in tenement building

By Press Association
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 9am on Wednesday (PA)

Four people were taken to hospital after a tenement fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 22 people were evacuated from their homes after the fire broke out in a flat on the second floor of a two-storey building in Deanbrae Street, Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

Multiple emergency crews raced to the scene after the alarm was raised shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

Four occupants were taken to University Hospital Monklands in nearby Airdrie for treatment and it is understood firefighters were still at the address at 1pm checking the building had been made safe.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.53am on Wednesday to reports of a dwelling fire at Deanbrae Street, Uddingston.

“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and a height appliance where crews extinguished a fire affecting a property on the second floor of a two-storey tenement building.

“Crews safely evacuated 22 people from the building. Four casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and transferred to University Hospital Monklands.

“We remain at the scene to dampen down any remaining hotspots.”