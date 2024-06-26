Police name biker killed in A9 crash

A 63-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A9 has been named.

Andrew MacPherson, from Cambridgeshire, was riding one of two Harley Davidsons involved in the collision, which also involved a white Hyundai Ioniq, on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred three miles north of the B847 Calvine road junction in Perthshire, at around 1.30pm.

Mr MacPherson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers of the car were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and was subsequently due to appear in court.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Police Scotland Sergeant Willie Strachan said: “Our thoughts very much remain with the family and friends of Mr MacPherson at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1828 of Sunday June 23.