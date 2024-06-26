Man reported in probe into photos taken of females at swimming pool

A man has been reported to prosecutors after reports of a male allegedly taking photos of females in cubicles at a public swimming pool.

Police launched an investigation following reports of incidents at Dalry Swimming Pool in the Edinburgh’s west end over the past month.

Officers said a 34-year-old man has now been reported to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Response officers in Edinburgh investigated reports of a male taking photos of females within cubicles at Dalry Swimming Pool over the past month.

“As a result of their inquiries, the male was reported to the procurator fiscal this weekend.”