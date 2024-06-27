Fire breaks out in Glasgow city centre building

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a building on one of Glasgow’s busiest shopping streets.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven appliances to reports of a blaze in a seven-storey building in Buchanan Street at about 9.40am on Thursday.

The fire has been extinguished but three teams were still at the scene in the city centre at 11am ensuring the building is safe.

There were no reports of any casualties.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.40am on Thursday June 27 to reports of a fire within a seven-storey building in Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised seven appliances to the city’s Buchanan Street, where firefighters were met by a fire within the building’s second floor.

“The fire has now been extinguished and three appliances currently remain on scene with crews working to make the area safe.”