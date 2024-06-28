Driver, 78, killed in East Lothian crash

A 78-year-old man has died in a car crash in East Lothian.

Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a silver Volvo S90 on the B1345 between the Kingston and Dirleton junction, near North Berwick, at around 3.50pm on Thursday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed to traffic for around five hours to allow for an investigation.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for information.

Road policing Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision and we will continue to support the man’s family.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“In particular, we would ask that the members of the public who stopped at the collision to offer the man assistance please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2290 of June 27.