Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building in North Lanarkshire

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a derelict building in North Lanarkshire.

At around 3.40pm, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to reports of a blaze in the abandoned building on Airdrie Road, Caldercruix.

At around 10pm on Friday, SFRS confirmed five appliances remain in attendance.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We received the initial call around 3.40pm this afternoon to reports of a derelict building on fire on Airdrie Road in Caldercruix.

“We’ve still got four appliances and a height appliance in attendance at the moment”.