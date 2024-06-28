Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building in North Lanarkshire By Press Association June 28 2024, 10:24pm June 28 2024, 10:24pm Share Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building in North Lanarkshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/5025825/firefighters-tackle-blaze-at-derelict-building-in-north-lanarkshire/ Copy Link Firefighters are tackling a blaze (SFRS/SA) Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a derelict building in North Lanarkshire. At around 3.40pm, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to reports of a blaze in the abandoned building on Airdrie Road, Caldercruix. At around 10pm on Friday, SFRS confirmed five appliances remain in attendance. A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We received the initial call around 3.40pm this afternoon to reports of a derelict building on fire on Airdrie Road in Caldercruix. “We’ve still got four appliances and a height appliance in attendance at the moment”.