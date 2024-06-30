Famous photographer captures guitarists’ stories to mark retailer’s milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Famous photographer captures guitarists’ stories to mark retailer’s milestone

By Press Association
Guitarist Alessandra Ross features in Aaron Parsons’ newest photography project (Aaron Parsons/PA)
Guitarist Alessandra Ross features in Aaron Parsons’ newest photography project (Aaron Parsons/PA)

A globally renowned music photographer has captured the stories of several Scottish guitarists ahead of the 20th anniversary of a guitar retailer.

Aaron Parsons, who has photographed the Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, took pictures of 20 Guitarguitar customers.

The company was founded in Edinburgh two decades ago and also has stores in Glasgow, Birmingham, Camden, in north London, Epsom, in Surrey, and Newcastle.

Seven of the 20 people featured in his new series are Scottish, and told the photographer of how the instrument has helped shape their lives.

Miles Reed
Miles Reed, 34, found the guitar brought him comfort after he lost his father at a young age (Aaron Parsons/PA)

Among those photographed is Miles Reed, 34.

He has been a music fan his whole life and says his guitar became more significant for him when he lost his father at a young age, with his instrument providing a source of comfort and therapy through the grief.

Mr Reed said: “After my dad’s death, the guitar took on a whole new meaning.

“It became a way for me to express what I was feeling when words failed me.

“The act of strumming chords and creating melodies allowed me to release pent-up emotions and find moments of peace amidst the chaos”.

Roger Penny
Roger Penny, 70, began playing the acoustic guitar aged 10 (Aaron Parsons/PA)

Parsons’ career has seen him photograph some of the most influential artists in recent years for the likes of Rolling Stone and Attitude magazines.

His portfolio includes Self Esteem, Miles Kane and Thundercat.

A regular photographer at Glastonbury, his work aims to encapsulate the emotion and energy of those in front of the camera.

He said: “Whether I’m photographing John Frusciante (Red Hot Chilli Peppers), Taylor Swift, or any of the 20 incredible people behind the stories in this series, the relationship I see these musicians have with their guitars is incredibly special and unique.

“When they pick up their guitar, the room, or stage, lights up. My job is to try and capture that unique energy in just a single image.”

The series also includes stories from Scots such as Alistair Pringle, 62, who bought his Fender Stratocaster in 1970, before selling it in 1982 to buy a wedding ring for his wife, who later bought him another one on Valentine’s Day in 1986.

Kirsteen Harvey
Kirsteen Harvey, 25, pictured with her father, Scott, has amassed one million views on TikTok where she covers pop songs with a traditional Scottish twist (Aaron Parsons/PA)

Roger Penny, 70, began playing the acoustic guitar aged 10. Completely self-taught, Mr Penny is now recording his fourth studio album.

Kirsteen Harvey, 25, has amassed one million views on TikTok where she covers pop songs with a traditional Scottish twist.

Adam Speck, marketing director at Guitarguitar, said: “Buying a guitar is a special moment for any person, but the journey our customers go on with that instrument is why we are so passionate about what we do here.”

“The 100,000’s of guitarists we’ve inspired over the last two decades all have their own incredible relationship with the guitar.

“And whether they are playing with it in front of thousands, benefiting from it as a form of therapy during difficult moments in their lives, or even proposing with one – that’s the magic of this great instrument.

“We want our anniversary to be a chance to inspire future generations to pick up a guitar and create their own special story with one”.