Search under way for missing police dog

By Press Association
PD Fergie went missing on June 30 (Police Scotland/PA)
Officers are searching for a police dog which has gone missing in the Highlands – and urged people not to run towards or away from her “under any circumstances”.

PD Fergie was being walked north of Polmaily House near Loch Ness at around 10am on Sunday when a deer bolted in front of her and she ran off.

Police said that despite a search of the area, she has not been seen since. Officers fear that she may be lying injured.

The black and tan German Shepherd has a friendly nature but may not react to people as other dogs would, officers said.

They advised anyone who sees three-and-a-half-year-old PD Fergie to stand still and speak to her and to call police on 101.

Chief Inspector Gordon Fotheringham, Police Dog Unit lead for the North, said: “This is a regular walking route for PD Fergie and for her to run off is out of character. Concerns are growing that she may be injured and unable to respond when called.

“Searches are under way and officers are in the area. We are asking anyone who sees her to get in touch.

“PD Fergie is a trained police dog and while she has a friendly nature she may not react to the public in the same way that other dogs would.

“If you see her, stand still and engage in a normal manner as you would with any dog by speaking to her. She may stand and bark, and this is normal behaviour for a trained police dog.

“Our advice is not to run towards or away from PD Fergie under any circumstances.”

Anyone who sees PD Fergie is asked to ring 101 reference number 0056 of Monday July 1 2024.