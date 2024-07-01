Mobility scooter rider dies after crash

A woman has died two days after the mobility scooter she was riding was involved in a crash in Glasgow.

The collision, which also involved a white Ford Fiesta, happened between Church Street and Edinburgh Road in the Baillieston area of the city at around 2pm on Friday June 28.

Emergency services attended and the scooter rider, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she died on Sunday.

The 77-year-old man driving the car was also taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Road Policing Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can help with our investigation is asked to get in touch.

“If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1895 of Friday June 28, 2024.”