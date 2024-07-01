Missing police dog reunited with handler

A police dog who went missing in the Highlands has been reunited with her handler.

PD Fergie was being walked north of Polmaily House near Loch Ness at around 10am on Sunday when a deer bolted in front of her and she ran off.

Police issued an appeal on Monday morning urging people not to run towards or away from the black and tan German Shepherd “under any circumstances”.

The three-and-a-half-year-old dog was found safe and well at around 2.50pm on Monday not far from where she was last seen.

Chief Inspector Gordon Fotheringham, Police Dog Unit lead for the North, said: “Following searches PD Fergie has been traced and is now back with her handler.

“We are all delighted and we would like to thank everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”