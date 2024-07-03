Man charged after motorcyclist’s crash death

A man has been arrested and charged after a motorcyclist died in a crash last October.

The rider of the Honda CB1000, a 63-year-old man, died at the scene on the A71 in West Lothian.

The crash happened at around 2.40pm on October 10, 2023 between Wilkieston and East Calder.

The driver of the car, a Hyundai i30, was uninjured.

A 30-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.