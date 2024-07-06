Police search for driver feared injured after van crash

Police are keen to trace a driver they fear may be injured after a badly damaged van was discovered crashed in the Borders.

Officers received a report of a one vehicle crash on a private road off the A1107 at Old Cambus Townhead at around 00.20am on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene there was no sign of the driver.

Concerns are now growing for Jordan Douglas, 33, who is believed to have been driving the vehicle as the black Vauxhall Vivaro van was extensively damaged.

Inspector Billy Telford said: “Around 00.20am on Saturday, 6 July, we received a report of a one vehicle crash on a road off the A1107 and when officers attended there was no sign of the driver.

“The van had significant damage and we are concerned the driver may be injured so it is important to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Jordan or who knows where he might be to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Jordan hears about this appeal please make contact so we know you are safe and well.”

Mr Douglas is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair.

He has connections in the Tranent area in East Lothian.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0083 of Saturday July 6 2024.