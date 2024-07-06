Tributes to motorcyclist who died day after crash

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision, which involved a black Kawasaki ZX1400 motorcycle and a white Toyota Hilux, happened on the A85, Dunollie Road, in Oban at around 5.35pm on Thursday.

Motorcyclist James Maclean, 63, from Oban, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died on Friday.

In a statement issued through police his family said: “Jim will be missed by his family and everyone who knew him.

“We wish to pass on our thanks to everyone who assisted at the scene and to the emergency services who attended.

“We ask for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time for all.”

Police are appealing for information about the crash in Argyll and Bute.

Sergeant Scott Miller said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Maclean and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“Inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not yet spoken to officers but can assist with our investigation is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2562 of Thursday July 4.