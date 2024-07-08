Man who died after M9 police chase named

A man who died after a police chase on the M9 was named.

Declan Connell, 27, from Falkirk, died when a white Vauxhall Corsa travelling southbound came off the road and landed down an embankment between junctions eight and nine, near Stirling.

Two passengers, men aged 19 and 20, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over after the crash at around 11.50am on Sunday.

Mr Connell was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has asked for privacy.

The circumstances surrounding the collision have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Declan Connell, 27, who died in a crash after a police pursuit on the M9 near Stirling (Family/Police Scotland/PA)

The road was fully re-opened around 2.40pm on Monday.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1377 of Sunday, 7 July, 2024.”