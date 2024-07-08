Charities publish new handbook for debt advisers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charities publish new handbook for debt advisers

By Press Association
Charities said many families across Scotland are struggling to make ends meet (Jane Barlow/PA)
Charities have launched a new handbook to help debt advisers give people the best advice amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS), Money Advice Scotland (MAS) and the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) jointly launched the first edition of a new Debt Advice Handbook for Scotland on Tuesday.

The handbook brings together all the information advisers need to effectively support households struggling with debt.

Supported by the Scottish government, the resource aims to give frontline advisers a comprehensive set of tools and strategies to help restore people’s financial stability.

It comes after CAS analysis earlier this year suggested more than 660,000 people in Scotland have seen their mental health and wellbeing affected by debt.

Derek Mitchell, chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “Debt is one of the issues that we see most often in the Scottish Citizens Advice Bureaux network.

“When debt becomes unmanageable it’s a horrible situation for people to be in, affecting not just their ability to pay their bills and put food on the table but also impacting people’s physical and mental health, including relationships.

“We’ve been really pleased to work with our partners on this new handbook. It’s more important than ever that different organisations work together to provide the best possible support to people who need it.

“That’s what this handbook is all about and we hope everyone involved in debt advice in Scotland will find it useful.”

The new Debt Advice Handbook Scotland is available free online and for sale in hard copy.

It details the key stages of money advice, including on interviewing clients, establishing liability, prioritising debts, preparing a financial statement, negotiating with creditors and dealing with bailiffs.

John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) in Scotland, said: “With debt and poverty too often inextricably linked and families across Scotland struggling to make ends meet we are delighted to have worked with Citizens Advice Scotland and Money Advice Scotland to publish this new handbook.

“It will help ensure that advisers across Scotland can give the best possible debt advice.”

Peter Costello, chief executive of Money Advice Scotland, also welcomed the new handbook.

He said: “Being in debt can be incredibly overwhelming, and taking the first step to get help can be daunting.

“Thankfully, debt advisers provide invaluable support to people in financial difficulty, and we are delighted to have worked with Citizens Advice Scotland and the Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland to launch this new handbook which will be a fantastic resource for the money and debt advice sector.

“Making sure advisers have comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge at a time when more and more people need their help is essential to ensuring they can give the best possible advice, and this handbook will serve as another tool that allows advisers to do this.”

The handbook can be found online at askcpag.org.uk/publications/-256793/debt-advice-scotland