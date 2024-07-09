Migration in Scotland more than doubled from 2021-2022, statistics indicate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Migration in Scotland more than doubled from 2021-2022, statistics indicate

By Press Association
Migration to Scotland has more than doubled in year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Migration has more than doubled in a year in Scotland, new figures show, hitting its highest level in a decade.

The figures indicate Scotland is “an attractive and welcoming” place for migrants, the equalities minister has said.

Kaukab Stewart welcomed new National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics, indicating migration in Scotland more than doubled between 2021 and 2022.

In the year to June 2022, net migration into Scotland was 48,800, compared with 22,200 the previous year.

The NRS says this represents the highest level of net migration over the past decade.

A total of 36,300 more people moved to Scotland from outside the UK than left during the 2021-2022, compared with 13,300 the previous year.

Net migration to Scotland from the rest of the UK also rose to 12,500 people in the year to June 2022, compared with 8,900 in the previous year.

The NRS also published revised population estimates for Scotland for 2011 to 2021, with new figures showing that Scotland’s population increased by 2.2% between mid-2011 and mid-2021.

NRS head of population and migration statistics, Esther Roughsedge said: “Today’s report shows that net migration more than doubled between mid-2021 and mid-2022 due to an increase in international migration.

“This increase is likely to be the result of a substantial rise in the number of international students studying at universities in Scotland.

“International migration is highest into the big cities, particularly Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

She added: “More people move to Scotland each year from other parts of the UK than leave, averaging around 9,000 people per year over the last decade.

“This figure rose to 12,500 people in the most recent year.

“The report shows that more people from other parts of the UK moved to Edinburgh than any other place in Scotland.”

Equalities minister Ms Stewart said: “Today’s statistics show that Scotland is an attractive and welcoming destination for skilled workers, students and graduates.

“Those who choose Scotland as their home help to build our economy, increase our productivity and contribute to their local communities.

“In many parts of Scotland, the population is falling and it is clear that we need continued migration to support our economy and help our nation to prosper.

“These statistics also reflect the contribution that Scotland has made in offering a warm welcome to people fleeing war and persecution.”

She added: “Since Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, over 27,000 people sponsored by an individual in Scotland or the Scottish Government have arrived in the UK.

“Scotland has also continued to welcome refugees arriving through UK resettlement and relocation programmes and I am proud of how Scotland has responded to humanitarian crises.”