Kris Jenner posts birthday message as Kendall turns 24

Kris Jenner said her daughter Kendall was “beautiful inside and out” as the model turned 24.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star celebrated her birthday on November 3.

Sharing a series of family pictures on Instagram, her mum Kris wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!!

“You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day.

“You are so beautiful inside and out and I’m so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine.

“Have the best day, birthday girl!! You are my heart, Mommy.”

Kendall’s sister Khloe Kardashian wrote: “It’s your birthday boo!! I pray everyone is singing Happy birthday @kendalljenner!!

“Kendall you are one of the most loyal rare gentle souls I’ve ever known!

“Since the day that you were born, you have made all of my days brighter!

“I am so incredibly honored that I was chosen to be your sister but it’s an even bigger honor that we have chosen to be one another’s best friends. I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side.

“I love you, I respect you, I value everything that you are. I pray today, that you are showered with love. That every wish you’ve ever had comes true!”

“I love you so much,” she added.

“As lame as this sounds I feel like I love my siblings more and more every day.

“Happy birthday Kenny!! We celebrate you always sister.”