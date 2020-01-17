Yum Yum the ‘very fat’ sheep rescued after getting rammed in tight spot

A “very fat” sheep had to be rescued by fire crews after getting stuck between a compost heap and a fence.

Two-year-old Yum Yum found himself in the tight spot this morning, causing his worried owner to put in a call to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Yum Yum, who lives in Holbury with his best friend Tasty, was hoisted to safety by two animal rescue workers.

I kid ewe not! This morning two of our Animal Rescue Experts rescued a very fat sheep ram-med between a compost heap and fence 🐏 Two-year-old Yum Yum was uninjured and now hitting the hay with best friend Tasty 🥰@HFRSanimal @hfrs_control @larrylamb47 @benshephard pic.twitter.com/8J43NEy1kG — Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (@Hants_fire) January 17, 2020

The sheep had found himself stuck due to his overly inquisitive nature, but was rescued within the hour.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: “He was uninjured, and is now happily back in the care of his owner.”