Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Golden Globes outfit set to make thousands on eBay

The bidding for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Golden Globes outfit – which is being sold in aid of the relief effort in fire-ravaged Australia – is currently at 40,000 Australian dollars (£21,000).

The gold tuxedo from Australian designers Ralph & Russo, worn by the Fleabag star as she won two awards at the ceremony earlier this month, is being auctioned on eBay.

With under seven hours to go until the sale ends on January 20, the outfit currently has one bid.

The tuxedo is custom made but the listing said the closest size is a UK 12.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Chris Pizzello/AP)

In a video shared on the official Twitter account for Fleabag, Waller-Bridge showed fans where famous faces had touched the outfit, including Tom Hanks when he shook her hand, Sir Elton John giving her a hug and the shoulder where Olivia Colman “rested her cheek”.

James Bond star Ana de Armas and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer are also said to have touched the tuxedo.

Waller-Bridge said: “I’m very excited that this stunning, one-of-a-kind, couture tuxedo created by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause.

“If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabag team at the Golden Globes last weekend.”

Money raised will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund and Wildlife Victoria.

Waller-Bridge is just the latest celebrity to pledge support for Australia as it continues to be ravaged by devastating wildfires.