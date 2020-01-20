Klopp determined not to be sucked in to Liverpool fans’ title party

Jurgen Klopp insists he and his team will not get drawn in to the party which Liverpool fans are currently enjoying on their seemingly inevitable march towards a first title in 30 years.

A 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield put the Reds 16 points clear at the top of the table with a match in hand and left supporters singing ‘We’re going to win the league’ in the closing stages.

But while things continue on an upward curve for the Merseysiders, they are getting worse for United as they are set to be without leading scorer Marcus Rashford for at least six weeks after the striker was ruled out with a stress fracture of his back.

Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored the goals against their closest enemies to make it 21 wins from 22 matches, with the only two points dropped this season coming at Old Trafford in October.

“They can sing whatever they want. If our fans wouldn’t be in a good mood now it would be really strange,” said Klopp on the celebrations.

“They are allowed to dream, to sing whatever they want as long as they do their job as well in the moment when we play.

“We will not be part of that party yet, but it’s no problem. We know our job.

Liverpool’s march to the title goes on (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We are here to work, as simple as that. It’s a very positive atmosphere, but I have to keep myself in and stay concentrated in interviews as we play on Thursday against Wolves.

“That’s the truth. I’m only interested in that game and nothing else.”

United face Burnley on Wednesday but they will do so without 19-goal Rashford.

“He’s suffered a bad injury, it’s a stress fracture,” said manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

“It happened against Wolverhampton (Wednesday’s FA Cup win) and it is not something that has happened before.

Rashford was injured against Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I don’t know how long he will be out for. We will give him enough time to heal, of course.

“Normally it’s six weeks before you can get going slightly, probably, and then he’ll need time to get match-fit again

“We’ve had many injuries to big players this season, it’s just an unfortunate position that we are in.

“The window is open and it might be that we look at something for the short term.

“We are not desperately looking. We are looking at numbers and if the right one is there for us then something might be possible.”