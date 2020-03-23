What the papers say – March 23

Developments in the pandemic lead the papers at the start of the working week, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson mooting the idea of a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Times reports that travel bans and curfews will be considered in the UK if people fail to act responsibly.

The Times 23/3/20Ben and Isaac talk to their grandparents Sue and Alan Rickett through a window, as they self-isolate at their home in Knutsford, Cheshire. Photo : Martin Rickett/PA #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/dtKydx4kge — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 22, 2020

The Daily Telegraph reports that the PM has “threatened Italian-style restrictions” to enforce social distancing.

Monday's Daily Telegraph front page: '24 hours to avoid complete lockdown' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FHSI1FiOMA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 22, 2020

While The Guardian puts Mr Johnson’s ultimatum in more succinct terms, with the headline “Obey the rules or risk strict lockdown”.

Guardian front page, Monday 23 March 2020: Johnson's ultimatum: obey the rules or risk strict lockdown pic.twitter.com/4XMWfUgWjo — The Guardian (@guardian) March 22, 2020

The Financial Times looks to a request for an “historic mobilisation of resources” from Spain to drive recovery.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 23 March https://t.co/emn9K0VgwM pic.twitter.com/D6eBOdIVs8 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 22, 2020

Metro reports that thousands of people are risking the lives of others by not adequately social distancing.

The i says that Britons are being urged to “stop flouting the rules on social distancing”.

While The Independent reports on the threat of a crackdown.

Monday’s INDEPENDENT digital: PM threatens crackdown if virus advice ignored #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Kiv21npyxB — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 22, 2020

The Sun also leads on the threat of a curtailment of freedoms.

Tomorrow's Front Page: Boris Johnson tells Brits to self-isolate or face tougher measureshttps://t.co/CQ8bNOrEhv pic.twitter.com/UtjJsLn3TR — The Sun (@TheSun) March 22, 2020

Madness is the headline on the Daily Mirror, which reports thousands are defying social distancing advice.

The Daily Mail reports the death toll has reached 281, including an 18-year-old.

The Daily Express reports the military will come to the aid of 1.5 million people judged the most vulnerable by delivering food and medicine.

While the Daily Star reports Britons are opening “virtual pubs” after restrictions were placed on the opening of traditional watering holes.