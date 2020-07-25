What the papers say – July 26

The fall-out from the UK’s decision to remove Spain from its list of safe countries to visit leads several Sunday papers, along with more claims in a new book about Harry and Meghan.
The Sunday Mirror reports there is “holiday chaos” over Britain’s decision to remove Spain from a list of safe countries to visit, a development the Sunday Express says brings “new holiday misery”.
Likewise, The Sunday Telegraph reports tens of thousands of holidays have been “thrown into chaos” by the decision.
Meanwhile, The Sunday Times leads with another extract from a book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this time regarding claims Harry’s courtship of Meghan caused a rift between him and his brother William.
And The Mail on Sunday says friends of the Cambridges have defended them in the face of allegations in the book, titled Finding Freedom, that they had treated Meghan harshly.
In other news, the Labour Party is facing a cash crisis as legal costs over anti-Semitism cases mount, according to The Observer.
The Sunday People says one of Pc Andrew Harper’s killers made a sneering comment of “I’ll be out one day” after being convicted of manslaughter on Friday.
And the Daily Star Sunday leads on TV star Syd Little claiming he regularly speaks to the ghost of his comedy partner Eddie Large.
