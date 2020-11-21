Ping Pong the cat rescued after falling four storeys onto flat roof

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A cat was rescued by London firefighters after it fell four storeys onto the roof of a flat.

Ping Pong had fallen from the height on King’s Road in Chelsea and was stuck on a hard to reach area of the roof

Crews used food to entice her towards them so they could reach her and bring her down safely.

Crews safely returned Ping Pong the cat to her owner after she fell four storeys onto a flat roof in #Chelsea. Fortunately, she wasn’t hurt – maybe cats do always land on their feet https://t.co/kfHPw7VIq9 pic.twitter.com/EsR7GAn18W — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 20, 2020

Sharing the news on Twitter, the brigade said: “Fortunately she wasn’t hurt – maybe cats do always land on their feet.”

It took 20 minutes for Ping Pong to be rescued, and she was then taken home to her owner.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We would always encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance if they see an animal stuck or in distress.

“Firefighters love animals too and we are always happy to assist if our specialist equipment is required, as in this case.”