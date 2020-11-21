Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
In Pictures: Parliament Christmas tree makes journey from forest to city

by Press Association
November 21 2020, 1.49pm Updated: November 21 2020, 5.07pm
Workers position the Parliament Christmas tree in New Palace Yard, outside the Houses of Parliament (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A tree felled in Northumberland’s Kielder Forest on Tuesday has been erected in New Palace Yard outside the Houses of Parliament, where it will be decorated for Christmas.

Forestry England works supervisor Steve Orton cut down the 43ft Sitka spruce after the 30-year-old specimen was selected from the more than 150 million trees in Kielder.

On Saturday, a crane lowered it into its new home opposite Parliament Square in London after its long journey by road from the North East.

