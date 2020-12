Diogo Jota makes history as Liverpool shrug off injury crisis to beat Leicester

Liverpool shrugged off their injury crisis to sweep aside Leicester 3-0 at Anfield.

The Reds were gifted the lead when Jonny Evans attempted to clear James Milner’s corner only to head the ball backwards into his own net.

They doubled their advantage before half-time when Diogo Jota glanced in an inviting cross from Andy Robertson.

In the process Jota became the first player in Liverpool’s history to score in his first four home top-flight appearances.

Roberto Firmino, twice denied by a post and also by a goal-line clearance, finally got the third with a header four minutes from time.

Liverpool’s patched-up defence, minus the injured Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, were rarely tested by disappointing Leicester, who would have gone top with a victory.

Instead the defending champions moved up to second, level on points with Tottenham at the summit.

Nicolas Pepe was sent off for a headbutt to leave Arsenal clinging on for a goalless draw at Leeds.

Five minutes into the second half Pepe squared up to Ezgjan Alioski and pushed his head into the Leeds winger’s.

Referee Anthony Taylor went to the pitchside monitor to review the incident and showed the Gunners’ £72million record signing a straight red card.

Nicolas Pepe saw red against Leeds (Paul Ellis/PA)

Pepe had complained last week that he was not getting enough playing time under Mikel Arteta.

But the Ivory Coast winger will not have endeared himself to his boss after only his second Premier League start of the season ended in disgrace.

Gunners keeper Bernd Leno made fine saves from Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas, while Rodrigo clipped the crossbar and Bamford and Raphinha both hit a post as the 10 men dug in for a point.

Fulham suffered more penalty anguish as a brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped Everton to a 3-2 win.

England striker Calvert-Lewin scored twice in the first half and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s first goal for the Toffees proved key in the end.

Bobby Decordova-Reid had cancelled out Calvert-Lewin’s opener but slack play at the back saw Fulham fall two behind before they were handed a lifeline from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

Ivan Cavaleiro slipped up on penalty duty (John Sibley/PA)

But hot on the heels of Ademola Lookman’s Panenka nightmare last time out, Ivan Cavaleiro slipped and skied his spot-kick.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek did pull one back but Scott Parker’s side suffered a seventh league loss of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Sebastien Haller’s thunderbolt gave West Ham a 1-0 win at Sheffield United, who struck the crossbar through Oli McBurnie and remain bottom.