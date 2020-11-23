Princess Michael of Kent ‘over the worst’ after being struck down with Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Princess Michael of Kent is “on the mend” after contracting coronavirus which left her with extreme fatigue and fevers.

Her spokesman Simon Astaire said the wife of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent came down with the Covid-19 disease three weeks ago but was now over the worst of the illness.

The princess, 75, is understood to have had bad lungs as a child making her more susceptible to the disease. She suffered severe symptoms.

Princess Michael of Kent (Dan Kitwood/PA)

She has been in virtual isolation since the beginning of the pandemic but is believed to have contracted the virus from her housekeeper.

The princess remained at home throughout and did not need oxygen.

Mr Astaire said: “The princess on the mend. She got it three weeks ago but she’s getting better. She’s over the worst.

“She suffered extreme fatigue and had regular fevers.”

He added: “I spoke to her today and she sounded much better.”

The princess’s housekeeper, who isolated after she developed mild symptoms, has since recovered.

Prince Michael isolated for 14 days and tested negative for the disease.

The Prince of Wales contracted coronavirus in March but had mild symptoms, while the Duke of Cambridge secretly battled the disease in April.

Princess Michael, who has been dubbed “Princess Pushy” by the press, has made headlines over the years for her outspoken comments.

In 2017 she apologised after wearing a brooch which was deemed racist.

She was photographed wearing the piece of jewellery – which was reported to be a blackamoor brooch – as she arrived for a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The gathering was attended by Prince Harry’s then fiancee Meghan Markle who became the first mixed race woman in modern history to marry a British senior royal.