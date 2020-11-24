What the papers say – November 24

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The coronavirus continues to make headlines, with the new tiered plan dominating the papers along with details of the latest Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial.

The Times suggests that restrictions could start to wind down in Easter after reports the Oxford vaccine was “highly effective”.

The Daily Telegraph features a quote from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said it was the season “to be jolly careful” as he announced new restrictions starting in December, a line which also leads Metro and the Daily Express.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tis the season to be jolly careful'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UbxYZoh4yn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 23, 2020 Tuesday's front page:'Tis the season to be…JOLLY CAREFUL#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/bq4gmIKNBE — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 23, 2020 Tuesday's front page: Boris: 'Tis the season to be jolly careful #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/j2ZhoEA6vk pic.twitter.com/c30wgLjTp8 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 23, 2020

While The Guardian says the world is a step closer to normality after the success of the Oxford vaccine trials, with the Financial Times reporting they add to the “armoury” in the battle against Covid.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 24 November 2020: UK vaccine 'brings world step closer to ending Covid' pic.twitter.com/NNXz81L6uT — The Guardian (@guardian) November 23, 2020 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 24 November https://t.co/Kex8QrBARr pic.twitter.com/XLOYiTPI5y — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 23, 2020

The i reports the new tier rules will finish in spring as Downing Street warned of “cold, hard months ahead”. The Independent carries a similar line, quoting Mr Johnson as saying an “escape route” was in sight.

Tuesday's front page: New tier rules come to an end in spring#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cbWJOaGTI4 — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 23, 2020 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/tSVYKlMGwG — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) November 23, 2020

The Daily Mirror says the vaccine brings a “fresh hope”, while the Daily Mail says the Oxford jab could be rolled out “in weeks”.

Tomorrow's front page: Harsh winter… brighter spring #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/VT9g1BQEz3 pic.twitter.com/9WIbpliFHS — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 23, 2020 Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/2A50AggPfJ — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 23, 2020

The Sun claims that contestants on I’m A Celebrity get a “secret run-through” of trials.

Tomorrow's front page: I'm A Celebrity contestants receive secret run-throughs of castle trials before they are filmed https://t.co/KHOWhsqZob pic.twitter.com/CmPduAbQlY — The Sun (@TheSun) November 23, 2020

And the Daily Star reports on developments in the case of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond.