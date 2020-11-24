Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
News / UK & World

Sir Andy Murray feels Lewis Hamilton ‘definitely deserves’ knighthood

by Press Association
November 24 2020, 8.51am
Syndicate Post image
Lewis Hamilton won his seventh F1 world title on Sunday (PA)

Sir Andy Murray believes Lewis Hamilton deserves to join him as a British sporting knight.

Hamilton, who won a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship last Sunday, will reportedly receive the accolade in the New Year Honours.

“I’m not necessarily all for sportspeople being given knighthoods for what we do,” three-time grand slam winner Murray told Good Morning Britain.

“But in terms of what he has achieved as an athlete, of course he deserves it.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Andy Murray received his knighthood from the Prince of Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“As a sportsperson he’s one of the most successful sportspeople in the history of the country. He’s an amazing driver.

“He supports some great causes as well away from the racing track, so yes I would say he definitely deserves it in terms of his success.”

Murray was given his knighthood in the New Year Honours in 2016 following his second Wimbledon win and second Olympic gold medal.

More from The Courier