Sarah, Duchess of York launches products with profits going to charity

Sarah, Duchess of York is launching a range of products – including a brooch in memory of a friend – to raise money for her new charity.

Sarah’s Trust aims to bring philanthropic organisations and individuals together with charities who can demonstrate donations will be targeted where they are needed most.

The £10 commemorative pin brooch with a “loving memory” logo was designed to honour one of Sarah’s oldest friends, who died of cancer aged 59 in April.

The brooch designed by Sarah (Duchess Collection/PA)

Profits will go to charities supporting families bereaved during the coronavirus pandemic via Sarah’s Trust.

Sarah said she owed much of her positivity and understanding of life to her friend, who has not been named to protect her family’s privacy.

Sarah said: “Her positive energy and wicked sense of humour, even through her darkest times during her illness, will forever inspire me and all those that knew her.

“Together, we were always laughing, making the most of everything life threw at us and always living every day as if it were our last.

“We had many adventures together that I will treasure forever. She was a superb friend, mother and grandmother and thankfully being godmother to her eldest daughter means we will forever be connected.

“I hope this brooch can be just one of the ways to honour her strength and determination. She always put other people first, was a great listener and worried more about others than she did herself.

“I designed this brooch so her spirit could continue to help me support others during such difficult times.”

Also available is a £35 “Brew for the Crew” gift set which was developed with makers of teas and shortbread biscuits in Kent and Somerset, and will include a pack of 80 pyramid bags of English breakfast tea and four packets of salted caramel and chocolate chip shortbread biscuits.

A tea and biscuits gift set (Duchess Collection/PA)

A box containing just tea will be available for £20 and individual packets of biscuits cost £4.

A children’s face mask priced at £12 is also part of the range launched by Duke of York’s ex-wife.

Sarah said she is “so thrilled” to launch Brew for the Crew to help support frontline workers “putting themselves at risk to work during this dreadful pandemic”.

“Proceeds raised from sales will go back into projects supporting the heroes of this crisis,” she said.

“I really hope people will get behind the idea and buy tea and biscuit sets to support the project.

“To me, the simple act of putting on a kettle and brewing a pot of tea is a celebration of life and joy.

“For just three minutes of waiting, you can be taken on a journey to another country, culture, or point in time,” she said.

The face mask was specifically designed for children aged two and above features characters such as the Sarah’s Budgie the Helicopter.

Sarah said wearing a facemask “promotes a sense of community solidarity and collective effort in fighting diseases like Covid-19, adding: “But they can appear frightening to young children; getting a child to wear one can be challenging for many parents.

“My child-friendly patterns are fun, colourful and appeal to children, helping to brighten their day.”