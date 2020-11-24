Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 20, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

A majority of areas in England (269 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent has the highest rate in England, with 810 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20 – the equivalent of 539.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 590.3 in the seven days to November 13.

Hull has the second highest rate, down from 760.6 to 529.3, with 1,375 new cases.

Thanet is in third place, where the rate has dropped slightly from 525.6 to 491.8, with 698 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jump in rates are Medway (up from 306.9 to 415.0, with 1,156 new cases); Gravesham (up from 309.5 to 384.3, with 411 new cases); and Dover (up from 200.6 to 266.7, with 315 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 13.

Swale, 539.7, (810), 590.3, (886)

Hull, 529.3, (1375), 760.6, (1976)

Thanet, 491.8, (698), 525.6, (746)

East Lindsey, 470.6, (667), 555.3, (787)

Stoke-on-Trent, 453.6, (1163), 562.1, (1441)

Dudley, 452.1, (1454), 569.7, (1832)

Boston, 438.9, (308), 470.3, (330)

Sandwell, 435.7, (1431), 512.7, (1684)

Hyndburn, 435.6, (353), 406.0, (329)

Kirklees, 430.7, (1894), 555.3, (2442)

Oadby and Wigston, 424.4, (242), 527.9, (301)

North East Lincolnshire, 419.9, (670), 539.6, (861)

Medway, 415.0, (1156), 306.9, (855)

Leicester, 413.6, (1465), 530.5, (1879)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 411.8, (533), 457.4, (592)

Hartlepool, 406.8, (381), 606.4, (568)

Bradford, 405.7, (2190), 533.4, (2879)

Oldham, 401.9, (953), 574.8, (1363)

East Staffordshire, 400.8, (480), 442.6, (530)

North Lincolnshire, 395.3, (681), 446.9, (770)

Gravesham, 384.3, (411), 309.5, (331)

Burnley, 382.4, (340), 419.5, (373)

Redcar and Cleveland, 382.1, (524), 499.5, (685)

Rochdale, 372.3, (828), 531.9, (1183)

Blackburn with Darwen, 365.4, (547), 578.5, (866)

Calderdale, 365.1, (772), 485.7, (1027)

Blaby, 361.5, (367), 460.0, (467)

Havering, 360.6, (936), 349.4, (907)

Wakefield, 360.0, (1254), 483.2, (1683)

Wolverhampton, 356.9, (940), 366.0, (964)

Bristol, 353.5, (1638), 488.4, (2263)

Birmingham, 351.5, (4013), 388.9, (4440)

Stockton-on-Tees, 350.1, (691), 464.7, (917)

South Tyneside, 349.7, (528), 427.9, (646)

Stafford, 346.7, (476), 410.8, (564)

Tamworth, 344.2, (264), 436.8, (335)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 343.1, (1039), 452.7, (1371)

Walsall, 342.9, (979), 425.3, (1214)

Middlesbrough, 342.6, (483), 498.7, (703)

Lincoln, 341.4, (339), 453.2, (450)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 338.8, (440), 374.2, (486)

Rossendale, 337.1, (241), 386.1, (276)

Bassetlaw, 335.4, (394), 414.6, (487)

South Staffordshire, 334.4, (376), 453.6, (510)

Bolsover, 330.2, (266), 425.8, (343)

Bolton, 329.0, (946), 450.0, (1294)

Bury, 328.8, (628), 480.1, (917)

North Warwickshire, 327.9, (214), 403.0, (263)

Lichfield, 325.5, (341), 421.0, (441)

Pendle, 322.4, (297), 434.3, (400)

Wigan, 317.0, (1042), 444.5, (1461)

Scarborough, 316.3, (344), 534.2, (581)

Slough, 313.6, (469), 364.5, (545)

South Derbyshire, 311.4, (334), 386.0, (414)

Darlington, 310.9, (332), 344.6, (368)

North West Leicestershire, 309.8, (321), 408.3, (423)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 307.8, (1050), 483.3, (1649)

Mansfield, 303.7, (332), 333.0, (364)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 299.7, (295), 421.6, (415)

Gateshead, 298.9, (604), 431.1, (871)

North Tyneside, 298.7, (621), 433.4, (901)

Redbridge, 298.5, (911), 275.5, (841)

Sunderland, 297.1, (825), 423.8, (1177)

Leeds, 296.4, (2351), 443.3, (3516)

Harborough, 296.4, (278), 336.9, (316)

Luton, 292.9, (624), 287.7, (613)

County Durham, 292.8, (1552), 413.5, (2192)

Derby, 292.7, (753), 418.6, (1077)

Amber Valley, 288.0, (369), 455.7, (584)

Melton, 287.1, (147), 423.8, (217)

Preston, 282.9, (405), 442.2, (633)

Barnsley, 282.7, (698), 406.7, (1004)

Dartford, 280.6, (316), 314.4, (354)

Carlisle, 277.9, (302), 227.3, (247)

Salford, 273.9, (709), 458.2, (1186)

Rotherham, 273.5, (726), 371.1, (985)

Basildon, 273.5, (512), 217.9, (408)

Redditch, 273.3, (233), 360.1, (307)

Maidstone, 272.4, (468), 220.0, (378)

Charnwood, 271.7, (505), 377.2, (701)

Solihull, 271.3, (587), 314.7, (681)

Dover, 266.7, (315), 200.6, (237)

Manchester, 265.5, (1468), 382.6, (2115)

Tameside, 265.4, (601), 410.6, (930)

Ashfield, 260.3, (333), 302.5, (387)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 257.2, (291), 333.2, (377)

Barking and Dagenham, 255.0, (543), 247.1, (526)

Selby, 254.9, (231), 279.2, (253)

Doncaster, 253.3, (790), 364.9, (1138)

Canterbury, 250.3, (414), 252.1, (417)

Bexley, 249.7, (620), 270.7, (672)

Northumberland, 248.4, (801), 300.2, (968)

South Gloucestershire, 248.3, (708), 345.2, (984)

Cannock Chase, 248.1, (250), 364.2, (367)

Telford and Wrekin, 248.0, (446), 364.2, (655)

Sheffield, 245.4, (1435), 302.5, (1769)

Wyre Forest, 242.9, (246), 271.5, (275)

Fylde, 238.9, (193), 303.3, (245)

Brentwood, 238.9, (184), 249.3, (192)

Erewash, 237.5, (274), 333.7, (385)

South Lakeland, 232.2, (244), 221.7, (233)

Tower Hamlets, 228.5, (742), 267.3, (868)

Northampton, 228.4, (513), 283.6, (637)

Newham, 228.0, (805), 200.2, (707)

South Northamptonshire, 227.5, (215), 229.7, (217)

Rugby, 226.7, (247), 269.9, (294)

Chorley, 226.7, (268), 275.8, (326)

West Lindsey, 225.8, (216), 276.0, (264)

Thurrock, 225.4, (393), 217.4, (379)

Bromsgrove, 223.3, (223), 292.3, (292)

Havant, 221.8, (280), 215.5, (272)

North East Derbyshire, 221.8, (225), 260.2, (264)

Ribble Valley, 220.1, (134), 307.1, (187)

North Kesteven, 219.8, (257), 310.5, (363)

Stockport, 219.5, (644), 339.4, (996)

Craven, 218.8, (125), 269.5, (154)

South Ribble, 218.4, (242), 260.0, (288)

Halton, 217.9, (282), 239.5, (310)

Gloucester, 216.8, (280), 182.0, (235)

Epping Forest, 216.4, (285), 224.8, (296)

Ealing, 214.2, (732), 260.4, (890)

North Somerset, 213.4, (459), 306.4, (659)

Coventry, 211.3, (785), 282.4, (1049)

Enfield, 210.9, (704), 206.4, (689)

Blackpool, 208.7, (291), 307.6, (429)

Broxbourne, 208.7, (203), 234.4, (228)

Cheshire West and Chester, 207.8, (713), 307.2, (1054)

Nottingham, 207.6, (691), 266.1, (886)

Spelthorne, 207.3, (207), 260.4, (260)

Warwick, 207.3, (298), 256.0, (368)

Waltham Forest, 206.9, (573), 232.5, (644)

Warrington, 206.2, (433), 294.7, (619)

Brent, 204.7, (675), 213.5, (704)

Hounslow, 202.9, (551), 200.4, (544)

Portsmouth, 202.4, (435), 314.1, (675)

Runnymede, 202.4, (181), 241.5, (216)

St. Helens, 201.0, (363), 283.0, (511)

Peterborough, 200.7, (406), 221.5, (448)

West Lancashire, 200.3, (229), 286.1, (327)

Castle Point, 200.3, (181), 180.4, (163)

Greenwich, 199.3, (574), 167.7, (483)

High Peak, 198.6, (184), 293.5, (272)

Rushcliffe, 197.2, (235), 214.8, (256)

Gedling, 195.9, (231), 268.0, (316)

Hillingdon, 195.5, (600), 244.7, (751)

Tonbridge and Malling, 195.2, (258), 205.1, (271)

Newark and Sherwood, 194.4, (238), 259.8, (318)

Chesterfield, 193.5, (203), 317.4, (333)

Harlow, 193.0, (168), 143.6, (125)

Folkestone and Hythe, 192.9, (218), 146.9, (166)

Trafford, 190.4, (452), 343.8, (816)

South Kesteven, 187.5, (267), 233.1, (332)

Harrow, 181.2, (455), 197.5, (496)

Merton, 178.7, (369), 166.1, (343)

Milton Keynes, 178.5, (481), 175.2, (472)

Worcester, 176.8, (179), 249.9, (253)

Harrogate, 176.6, (284), 271.1, (436)

Liverpool, 174.3, (868), 281.7, (1403)

Bath and North East Somerset, 173.8, (336), 250.4, (484)

Corby, 171.7, (124), 199.4, (144)

Derbyshire Dales, 171.4, (124), 229.5, (166)

Cheshire East, 169.2, (650), 240.0, (922)

Watford, 168.8, (163), 188.5, (182)

Epsom and Ewell, 168.7, (136), 246.8, (199)

Knowsley, 167.0, (252), 303.6, (458)

Broxtowe, 165.7, (189), 240.3, (274)

Barnet, 164.4, (651), 194.0, (768)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 163.1, (302), 216.0, (400)

Croydon, 162.7, (629), 155.2, (600)

Wellingborough, 161.8, (129), 154.3, (123)

Sevenoaks, 161.5, (195), 185.5, (224)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 159.9, (632), 241.6, (955)

Wealden, 159.8, (258), 122.0, (197)

Sefton, 159.5, (441), 286.2, (791)

Hackney and City of London, 158.8, (462), 173.6, (505)

Shropshire, 158.8, (513), 251.0, (811)

Kingston upon Thames, 156.6, (278), 194.9, (346)

Tewkesbury, 155.8, (148), 135.8, (129)

Swindon, 155.7, (346), 212.4, (472)

South Holland, 154.7, (147), 227.3, (216)

Kettering, 154.3, (157), 224.0, (228)

Bromley, 154.1, (512), 151.4, (503)

Reading, 153.3, (248), 154.5, (250)

Richmondshire, 152.6, (82), 292.2, (157)

South Norfolk, 152.6, (215), 222.2, (313)

East Hertfordshire, 152.3, (228), 187.6, (281)

Hambleton, 151.8, (139), 200.9, (184)

Sutton, 151.2, (312), 174.0, (359)

Mid Sussex, 149.6, (226), 151.6, (229)

Stroud, 149.2, (179), 156.7, (188)

Gosport, 148.5, (126), 229.8, (195)

Eastbourne, 147.5, (153), 111.8, (116)

South Bucks, 147.1, (103), 228.4, (160)

Sedgemoor, 146.9, (181), 164.0, (202)

Three Rivers, 146.8, (137), 202.5, (189)

Hertsmere, 145.8, (153), 156.3, (164)

Herefordshire, 145.2, (280), 180.5, (348)

Wycombe, 144.9, (253), 202.7, (354)

Wyre, 144.5, (162), 251.6, (282)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 144.0, (218), 197.5, (299)

Rochford, 143.1, (125), 147.7, (129)

Rother, 142.6, (137), 130.1, (125)

Bedford, 142.5, (247), 165.6, (287)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 142.0, (215), 118.9, (180)

Forest of Dean, 141.7, (123), 108.3, (94)

Southampton, 140.6, (355), 225.7, (570)

Haringey, 140.0, (376), 149.3, (401)

Exeter, 139.3, (183), 168.9, (222)

Woking, 138.9, (140), 159.7, (161)

Torbay, 138.7, (189), 205.5, (280)

Lambeth, 138.3, (451), 161.9, (528)

Welwyn Hatfield, 138.2, (170), 160.9, (198)

Plymouth, 138.1, (362), 233.9, (613)

Surrey Heath, 137.7, (123), 176.9, (158)

East Northamptonshire, 137.5, (130), 214.8, (203)

Cheltenham, 136.7, (159), 175.4, (204)

Wychavon, 136.0, (176), 159.9, (207)

Ipswich, 134.4, (184), 84.7, (116)

Winchester, 133.8, (167), 200.2, (250)

Ryedale, 133.6, (74), 222.1, (123)

Fenland, 133.5, (136), 134.5, (137)

Southend-on-Sea, 133.2, (244), 180.8, (331)

Islington, 132.8, (322), 176.1, (427)

Kensington and Chelsea, 132.6, (207), 148.0, (231)

South Somerset, 132.5, (223), 145.5, (245)

York, 132.0, (278), 176.6, (372)

Fareham, 131.6, (153), 171.2, (199)

Wirral, 131.5, (426), 183.6, (595)

Cambridge, 130.6, (163), 286.9, (358)

Norwich, 130.2, (183), 142.3, (200)

East Hampshire, 130.0, (159), 159.4, (195)

East Devon, 129.9, (190), 160.0, (234)

Dacorum, 129.9, (201), 126.0, (195)

Wiltshire, 127.6, (638), 115.8, (579)

Aylesbury Vale, 127.4, (254), 139.9, (279)

Tandridge, 127.1, (112), 163.4, (144)

Babergh, 125.0, (115), 174.9, (161)

Wandsworth, 124.1, (409), 189.0, (623)

Basingstoke and Deane, 122.3, (216), 138.2, (244)

Daventry, 122.2, (105), 246.7, (212)

Oxford, 122.0, (186), 268.3, (409)

Ashford, 121.5, (158), 133.0, (173)

Stevenage, 120.7, (106), 182.1, (160)

Tunbridge Wells, 119.6, (142), 123.0, (146)

Chelmsford, 119.4, (213), 143.5, (256)

Elmbridge, 119.2, (163), 155.7, (213)

North Devon, 118.4, (115), 159.6, (155)

Braintree, 118.0, (180), 100.3, (153)

Barrow-in-Furness, 117.8, (79), 202.8, (136)

Westminster, 117.5, (307), 163.0, (426)

St Albans, 116.5, (173), 163.7, (243)

Reigate and Banstead, 116.3, (173), 153.3, (228)

Hastings, 115.5, (107), 87.4, (81)

Guildford, 114.1, (170), 145.0, (216)

Mendip, 112.5, (130), 109.0, (126)

Southwark, 111.7, (356), 122.0, (389)

Lewisham, 111.2, (340), 128.5, (393)

Lancaster, 109.6, (160), 140.4, (205)

Allerdale, 109.5, (107), 184.1, (180)

Richmond upon Thames, 108.6, (215), 141.4, (280)

Stratford-on-Avon, 108.4, (141), 165.3, (215)

Copeland, 107.1, (73), 211.2, (144)

Arun, 107.0, (172), 104.5, (168)

Uttlesford, 106.3, (97), 147.9, (135)

Chichester, 104.8, (127), 143.6, (174)

Great Yarmouth, 104.7, (104), 216.4, (215)

North Hertfordshire, 103.3, (138), 148.2, (198)

Eden, 103.3, (55), 223.5, (119)

Rutland, 102.7, (41), 137.8, (55)

South Oxfordshire, 100.7, (143), 130.9, (186)

Cherwell, 99.7, (150), 161.5, (243)

Horsham, 99.4, (143), 123.1, (177)

Camden, 97.0, (262), 135.2, (365)

Lewes, 96.8, (100), 93.9, (97)

Malvern Hills, 96.6, (76), 119.4, (94)

Mole Valley, 96.3, (84), 155.9, (136)

Mid Devon, 96.0, (79), 77.8, (64)

West Berkshire, 95.9, (152), 127.5, (202)

Wokingham, 95.8, (164), 152.5, (261)

Waverley, 95.8, (121), 125.1, (158)

Crawley, 95.2, (107), 162.8, (183)

Rushmoor, 95.1, (90), 135.3, (128)

Eastleigh, 92.8, (124), 125.8, (168)

Central Bedfordshire, 92.5, (267), 136.2, (393)

Broadland, 91.8, (120), 151.4, (198)

Brighton and Hove, 90.1, (262), 181.9, (529)

Test Valley, 89.6, (113), 111.8, (141)

Somerset West and Taunton, 88.3, (137), 104.4, (162)

New Forest, 86.6, (156), 152.1, (274)

Bracknell Forest, 86.5, (106), 128.9, (158)

Breckland, 80.7, (113), 137.2, (192)

Dorset, 80.6, (305), 109.6, (415)

West Oxfordshire, 80.4, (89), 126.5, (140)

Adur, 79.3, (51), 90.2, (58)

Chiltern, 79.2, (76), 127.2, (122)

Cotswold, 79.0, (71), 168.0, (151)

West Devon, 78.9, (44), 95.0, (53)

Hart, 78.3, (76), 101.0, (98)

Vale of White Horse, 75.7, (103), 144.1, (196)

East Cambridgeshire, 75.7, (68), 73.5, (66)

Maldon, 73.9, (48), 92.4, (60)

Worthing, 73.3, (81), 70.5, (78)

Tendring, 71.0, (104), 55.9, (82)

Isle of Wight, 70.5, (100), 75.5, (107)

Torridge, 70.3, (48), 98.1, (67)

Colchester, 69.8, (136), 93.5, (182)

South Cambridgeshire, 69.8, (111), 118.8, (189)

East Suffolk, 68.5, (171), 87.8, (219)

North Norfolk, 66.8, (70), 56.3, (59)

Huntingdonshire, 65.7, (117), 123.1, (219)

West Suffolk, 64.8, (116), 66.5, (119)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 62.4, (357), 85.9, (491)

South Hams, 60.9, (53), 108.0, (94)

Mid Suffolk, 56.8, (59), 65.5, (68)

Teignbridge, 52.9, (71), 78.3, (105)