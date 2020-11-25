What the papers say – November 25

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wednesday’s front pages are dominated by the Government’s announcement that coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed for the festive period.

The Daily Mail, The Sun and the i all lead with the news that three households will be able to gather together between December 23 and 27.

Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/3FtTus5nj7 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 24, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: All the festive rules including three households can mix over Christmas https://t.co/Qp3g9DaKSC pic.twitter.com/RQTtUQTkKY — The Sun (@TheSun) November 24, 2020 Wednesday's front page: 'Bubbles' for Christmas in UK deal for families#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ywt0OZ38sm — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 24, 2020

The Guardian, Metro and Daily Express report the household Christmas bubbles will not be required to follow any physical social distancing requirements.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 25 November 2020: Three households will be allowed to gather in 'Christmas bubbles' pic.twitter.com/AtT1C357FC — The Guardian (@guardian) November 24, 2020 Wednesday's front page:THE RULE OF THREE#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/TdUOhi40N1 — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 24, 2020 EXPRESS: Have a merry (but not so many) Christmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/33tlY0s57u — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 24, 2020

However, The Times says health experts have warned the relaxation of rules will “cost lives”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star takes a sideways view of the announcement.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror juxtapose the Christmas development with Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s looming “New Deal-style” economic package to help get Britons back to work.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Five days of Christmas with three households together'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/x1BFV3VNcI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 24, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: Season's meetings #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/AKa3VC0jrX pic.twitter.com/lUlQxlRAdq — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 24, 2020

The Financial Times reports the £4.3 billion plan will aim to “shield jobs and livelihoods” from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 25 November https://t.co/u83ilj5cv4 pic.twitter.com/FpAfOp81It — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 24, 2020

And elsewhere, The Independent leads with the equalities watchdog’s findings from the Windrush scandal.