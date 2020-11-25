Harry and Meghan had shared dreams of adding to their family

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who were heartbroken when Meghan suffered a miscarriage in July – had openly shared their hopes of having two children to complete their family.

It was no secret they dreamed of welcoming a new addition – a baby brother or sister for Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry told activist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall in 2019 that he would only have two children for the sake of the planet.

Harry with Jane Goodall at Windsor Castle (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

When Dr Goodall said: “Not too many,” the duke replied: “Two, maximum.”

The Sussexes, who quit as senior working royals in March in a quest for personal and financial freedom, were over the moon to welcome son Archie on May 6 2019.

Harry described Archie’s birth as “the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined”.

Introducing the two-day-old to the world at Windsor Castle, Meghan said: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

She added: “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm.”

Meghan and Harry with newborn Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The duke and duchess are protective of Archie’s privacy.

When he arrived they declined to confirm where he was born, although his birth certificate later revealed he arrived at the private Portland Hospital in London.

Archie’s christening was also a private affair, like most royal baptisms, but Harry and Meghan did not release the names of his godparents.

This second photograph of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archie was taken in the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle on Archie’s christening day. 📷 Chris Allerton /©️SussexRoyal pic.twitter.com/UZdOA83sHR — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 6, 2019

The duke and American former actress Meghan had long-held ambitions to become parents.

The duchess once described motherhood as being on her “bucket list”, while Harry often said he would love to have children, particularly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had their own.

It came as no surprise when Kensington Palace made the announcement in October 2018 – five months after Harry wed the ex-Suits star and as they began a busy tour to Australia and New Zealand – that the duchess was expecting.

Meghan, with a tiny bump, on the first day of a tour to Australia (Phil Noble/PA)

The topic had even cropped up in the couple’s engagement interview.

“You know, I think one step at a time, and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future,” Harry said.

In the run-up to the wedding, Meghan also hinted at starting her own brood.

On a trip to Belfast, less than two months before their big day, Meghan joked when she was shown an innovative range for newborns: “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole (lot).”

Harry and Meghan look at a baby bath during a visit to Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

In an interview in 2016, she said becoming a mother was on her “bucket list”.

“I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time,” she said.

During Meghan’s pregnancy, a delighted Harry called the baby “our little bump” and the duchess became known for repeatedly cradling her stomach.

Meghan cradles her bump on a visit to Birkenhead (Anthony Devlin/PA)

With Archie’s arrival, Harry and Meghan appeared to take to parenthood with ease.

On a trip to the Hague soon after the birth, the duke described his newborn as “very quiet”.

Four months after Archie was born, Meghan was back at work, launching a capsule clothing collection in aid of the Smart Works charity.

She joked as she left the launch event: “I’ve got to get back to the baby – it’s feeding time.”

Harry and Meghan with Archie (Toby Melville/PA)

The couple have spoken of how much they enjoyed spending time with Archie in lockdown.

Meghan said in an interview with the Evening Standard in October: “We are doing well. (Archie) is so good. We are very lucky with our little one.

“He is just so busy, he is all over the place.

“He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”