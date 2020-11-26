Virgin Media to donate £25,000 to Big Issue vendors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Virgin Media is to donate £25,000 to Big Issue vendors across the country this Christmas, as part of its festive charity giveaway.

Daily winners of a Virgin Media draw for its customers will receive a £1,000 cash prize to be donated to a Big Issue vendor in their local community.

The initiative starts on December 1 and will run for 25 days with Virgin Media working in collaboration with the magazine’s team to connect to vendors across the UK.

The coronavirus crisis has led to a 40% drop in sales of the magazine as the lockdowns have prevented vendors selling on the streets.

Tracy Griffin, interim chief executive of The Big Issue Foundation, said: “It’s been a very difficult year for our vendors. Not only in terms of earning a living through selling the magazine but the lack of footfall in communities has left many vendors feeling lonely and isolated.

“This is a lovely way to reach out and connect and to bring some much needed festive cheer.”

Cilesta Van Doorn from Virgin Media said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Big Issue this year as part of our ‘Let’s Do Christmas’ daily giveaway.

“By gifting each of our winners a cash donation to the Big Issue as part of our prize fund, we’re playing a part in helping vendors continue to build those all-important connections with their communities, even at a time when it’s harder to do so face-to-face.”