Here is the full list of Tiers and areas published by the Government.
Tier 1: Medium alert
– South East
Isle of Wight
South West
Cornwall
Isles of Scilly
Tier 2: High alert
– North West
Cumbria
Liverpool City Region
Warrington and Cheshire
– Yorkshire
York
North Yorkshire
– West Midlands
Worcestershire
Herefordshire
Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
– East Midlands
Rutland
Northamptonshire
– East of England
Suffolk
Hertfordshire
Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
Norfolk
Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
– London
all 32 boroughs plus the City of London
– South East
East Sussex
West Sussex
Brighton and Hove
Surrey
Reading
Wokingham
Bracknell Forest
Windsor and Maidenhead
West Berkshire
Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
Buckinghamshire
Oxfordshire
– South West
South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
Bath and North East Somerset
Dorset
Bournemouth
Christchurch
Poole
Gloucestershire
Wiltshire and Swindon
Devon
Tier 3: Very High alert
– North East
Tees Valley Combined Authority: Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Redcar and Cleveland, Darlington
North East Combined Authority: Sunderland, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, County Durham, Northumberland
– North West
Greater Manchester
Lancashire
Blackpool
Blackburn with Darwen
– Yorkshire and The Humber
The Humber
West Yorkshire
South Yorkshire
– West Midlands
Birmingham and Black Country
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
– East Midlands
Derby and Derbyshire
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Leicester and Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
– South East
Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)
Kent and Medway
– South West
Bristol
South Gloucestershire
North Somerset
