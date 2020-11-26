Remembering Diego Maradona – In Pictures

November 26 2020, 12.37pmUpdated: November 26 2020, 12.39pm
Football fans across the world have been paying tribute to Diego Maradona following his death at the age of 60.
People in his homeland of Argentina, whom he led to World Cup glory in 1986, and Naples, the Italian city with which he became synonymous, have gathered to remember one of the game’s greatest ever players.
Here, the PA news agency looks at how supporters have reacted to Maradona’s death in pictures.
